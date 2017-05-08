Na Hoku Hanohano Awards nominee The Kaimana Band joins us in studio

Hawaii best musicians will soon be honored in this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

One of the groups hoping to make splash at this years’ event is the Kaimana Band. Rodney Bejer, lead vocals and bass player of the band says they are excited to be nominated for their debut album “The Moment.” He says they’re humbled and excited to be nominated alongside the other great musicians and entertainers this year!

The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards is one of Mele Mei’s signature events. Mele Mei, which translates to “May Hawaiian Music Month” in Hawaiian, features more than 80 performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The celebration provides both residents and visitors from around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the islands’ local music and culture.

This year’s 40th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards include the best and brightest among Hawaii’s music scene. On this year’s ballot are the top five artists, singles or albums in 34 different categories selected by the more than 600 members of the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts (HARA). Winners for each category will be revealed on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the 40th Na Hoku Hanohano Awards at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Tickets start at $175 for General Admission, $150 for kamaaina and are $250 for Premium Seats. To purchase call (808) 593.9424 or visit www.nahokuhanohano.org.