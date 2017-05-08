Single-vehicle crash in Nanakuli results in driver’s death

A 26-year-old man is dead following a single car crash in Nanakuli Sunday night.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Nanakuli Avenue.

Police say the man was driving his SUV when he lost control, went off the road, came back on the road and hit an unoccupied parked car.

The driver was partially ejected and was pinned under the SUV following the incident.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

It was the 15th traffic death this year compared to 14 at this time last year.