University of Hawaii at Manoa commencement to be split into two ceremonies Saturday

University of Hawaii at Manoa’s graduation will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Stan Sheriff Center and will be split into two separate commencement ceremonies.

The first will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, with graduates reporting at 8 a.m.

Undergraduate and advanced degree candidates in the following schools/colleges will participate in the 9 a.m. ceremony:

College of Arts and Humanities

College of Languages, Linguistics and Literature

College of Natural Sciences

College of Social Sciences

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge

Interdisciplinary Studies

School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

School of Pacific and Asian Studies

The second ceremony will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with graduates reporting at 3 p.m.

Undergraduate and advanced degree candidates in the following schools/colleges will participate in the 4 p.m. ceremony:

College of Education

College of Engineering

John A. Burns School of Medicine

Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, including Public Health

School of Architecture

School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene

School of Travel Industry Management

Shidler College of Business

William S. Richardson School of Law

The speaker at both commencement ceremonies will be Dr. Vivek Murthy, the 19th Surgeon General of the United States.

Both ceremonies will be viewable via webcast. The 2016 Mid-Year Commencement Exercise is viewable here until the Spring 2017 ceremony in May.