University of Hawaii at Manoa commencement to be split into two ceremonies Saturday

University of Hawaii at Manoa’s graduation will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Stan Sheriff Center and will be split into two separate commencement ceremonies.
The first will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, with graduates reporting at 8 a.m.
Undergraduate and advanced degree candidates in the following schools/colleges will participate in the 9 a.m. ceremony:
- College of Arts and Humanities
- College of Languages, Linguistics and Literature
- College of Natural Sciences
- College of Social Sciences
- College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
- Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology
- School of Pacific and Asian Studies
The second ceremony will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with graduates reporting at 3 p.m.
Undergraduate and advanced degree candidates in the following schools/colleges will participate in the 4 p.m. ceremony:
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
- John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, including Public Health
- School of Architecture
- School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene
- School of Travel Industry Management
- Shidler College of Business
- William S. Richardson School of Law
The speaker at both commencement ceremonies will be Dr. Vivek Murthy, the 19th Surgeon General of the United States.
Both ceremonies will be viewable via webcast. The 2016 Mid-Year Commencement Exercise is viewable here until the Spring 2017 ceremony in May.