Zippy’s introduces new Kalbi Sausage Sandwich

Published:

Zippy’s Restaurants is excited to offer a new item at both its fast food counters and dine-in restaurants – The Kalbi Sausage Sandwich! The Kalbi Sausage Sandwich features a delicious grilled Seoul Sausage Company kalbi sausage. This sausage was one of the items they offered during their winning run on Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race Season 3!

 

Along with the kalbi sausage, it’s served with kim chee and cole slaw, as well as spicy mayo. It’s also placed on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls! Trevor Luke from Zippy’s and celebrity chef Chris Oh from Seoul Sausage Company bring the incredible new sandwich on to the set for a tasting!

 

Website:  http://zippys.com/kalbi-sausage-sandwich/

