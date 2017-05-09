ABC Stores to open locally sourced dining, culinary marketplace this summer

Related Coverage Dukes Lane Market & Eatery Hiring 170 People Before Opening

A new dining and culinary marketplace is coming to Waikiki later this year.

Dukes Lane Market & Eatery will occupy the first floor of Hyatt Centric Waikiki along Kuhio Avenue when it opens sometime mid-summer.

The new space, with its sleek, contemporary design, will house BASALT, a 150-seat restaurant; an upscale retail market; a burger bar; a poke, rice and raw bar; a “grab and go” area; a coffee, gelato and bubble tea bar; a flatbread station and rotisserie; and an in-house bakery.

Dukes Lane Market & Eatery is a new initiative by ABC Stores, a Hawaii convenience store chain. Its goal is to offer a multi-faceted food and beverage experience offering fresh, locally-sourced gourmet dining and retail featuring superior local product lines.

“Dukes Lane Market & Eatery is the result of years of planning and development, evolving our company from its beginnings as a chain of ‘convenience’ retail outlets to one that now also provides a culinary experience,” said Paul Kosasa, president and CEO of ABC Stores. “Our commitment to local products and suppliers will be an important focus of the experience. Shoppers will find local vendors like Il Gelato, Teapresso, as well as freshly brewed coffee from our very own brand, Island Gourmet Coffee.”

“Made Local” will be an ongoing component of the Dukes Lane Market & Eatery experience. For example, uniforms will be designed by Manaola, a rising star in Hawaii’s fashion industry.

Click here for more information.