Canoe used by Summer Fun keiki stolen from Kualoa Regional Park

Photo: Nakoa Prejean

An important piece of summer fun equipment has been stolen.

The city says an eight-person, double-hulled canoe and a tarp were stolen from Kualoa Regional Park sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The canoes are used by a variety of groups, including kids who are part of the city’s Summer Fun program.

Nakoa Prejean, a program volunteer, says this loss could have a big impact on hundreds of kids.

“Summer is their big push where most of their kids programs come in to do the activities at the park, learn about the history, and being able to go out as part of their water program, participate in canoe paddling activities and sailing canoe activities,” Prejean explained.

Honolulu police have opened a theft investigation. If you have any information on the case, call police.

