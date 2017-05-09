As Hawaii’s hurricane season approaches, disaster kit giveaway marks start of preparedness week

Monday marked the beginning of Hurricane Preparedness Week, and with a few weeks from June 1, which is the beginning of Hawaii’s Hurricane Season, one insurance company is urging residents to be ready.

Local Allstate agents are giving away more than 400 kits throughout the week in their agencies.

The insurance company is reminding the community to consider taking a few quick and simple steps before the storm hits home.

“Many people—85 percent, in fact—aren’t prepared for a disaster”, said Allstate Agent, Kris Speegle. “Allstate is here to help Hawaiian communities take charge and be less vulnerable in the event of a storm or hurricane. Creating an emergency kit and evacuation plan for you and your family is step one.”

Allstate suggests homeowners consider the following preparedness tips:

Policyholders may have multiple insurance policies (car, boat, home, wind) with a variety of insurance carriers, so it is important that they gather all insurance information so they can report claims to the appropriate carrier.

Conduct a home inventory of your property. It’s helpful to keep track of model numbers and stores where items were purchased. Keep your inventory, including photos and videos, in a safe place away from your home.

Develop an evacuation plan that includes the identification of safe areas, escape routes, meeting locations and plans for pets.

Prepare an emergency supply kit, including a three-day supply of water, non-perishable food, radio and batteries, a flashlight and a first-aid kit.

Preparing for a hurricane also means removing any diseased and damaged limbs from trees to keep them from blowing around during a storm and causing property or automobile damage.

Purchase materials such as plywood that can be used to reinforce your windows, doors and garage doors. Install anchors and pre-drill holes for the plywood so you can install them quickly in the event of a storm.

Install head and foot bolts in doors for extra protection.

Preparing for a storm to minimize losses:

Remember that you may have different insurance policies for different types of damage. It’s important to gather that information so you know who to call to report any damage claims from a hurricane.

Review your home insurance policy and coverage limits with an agent. Know what you are and are not covered for in the event of a hurricane.

Ask your insurance agent about flood insurance. Be prepared for a hurricane by having this type of insurance. The coverage is offered through the federal government’s National Flood Insurance Program, but policies are sold and managed by private insurance companies like Allstate. Keep in mind that coverage does not take effect until 30 days after purchase.

Find out if you have comprehensive auto coverage for damage to your car caused by falling objects or flood.

Gather important documents such as insurance policies, birth certificates and identification. Make sure to place them in a waterproof container.