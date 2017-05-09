Family from Oahu mourns death of baby killed by pet dog

A couple from Oahu lost their baby after she was attack by their pet dog.

It happened Monday in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Six-month-old Kamiko was playing in a baby walker near Mana, the family pet bull, when it happened. She died at the hospital.

Layla Tsuda, who is originally from Kaneohe, said in a statement: “I have no words to explain my pain.”

The family is still shocked by what happened. We’re told Mana has been a part of the family for nine years, has never bit anyone before, and was considered a good family pet.

So what can you do to ensure your newborn child is safe around your family pet?

Dr. Richard Fujie, a veterinarian at King Street Pet Hospital, says pet dog attacks against a child are “rare.” He says most dogs realize the baby is special, so when an attack happens, it’s hard to pinpoint what triggered it.

When it does happen, any breed of dog can be a problem, not just pit bulls.

“Like in humans, we all have different behaviors. Some are violent, some are passive. Dogs, the same thing too,” Fujie said. “In this situation, I have no idea what happened. It could be a sharp noise, loud noise, scared the dog. … Supervision is always important. Staying with your child when dog is around. Keeping child and dog separate until they’re older is important.”

Fujie says you can also help the pet become more comfortable with a newborn by doing the following:

Prepare the dog months before the baby is brought home,

Introduce your child slowly to your pet,

Keep the pet active and part of family activities, and

Make sure no jealousy is involved.

The family says Mana will be put down.

Kamiko’s organs were donated because Tsuda says she does not want others to feel what she’s feeling.