Island of Hawaii Week: Umeke’s Fishmarket Bar & Grill

KHON2’s Wake Up 2day and Living808 present a special series from the Island of Hawaii. Trini Kaopuiki went exploring and found the joys of a staycation on Hawaii’s largest island.

This month marks the two-year anniversary of Umeke’s Fishmarket Bar & Grill’s location in the heart of Kona.

Owner Nakoa Pabre grew up in the fishing industry.

“My uncles and cousins are all fishermen, and I was the kid who got stuck at parties cutting fish and making poke, so I kind of grew a passion into it,” he said.

Popular dishes include fried kole bowls, deep-fried “heartbreaker” lau lau, and grilled ahi belly plates with garlic aioli.

But the restaurant is best-known for its award-winning poke bowls. Umeke’s operates on a boat-to-bowl concept, which means all of the fish that is served has been purchased directly from local fishermen, and only prime cuts are used.

Umeke’s Fishmarket Bar & Grill is located at 74-5563 Kaiwi Street in Kailua-Kona. Hours are Mondays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For reservations, call (808) 238-0571.

