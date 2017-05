Last summer an outbreak of Hepatitis A caused 11 restaurants to be shut down. A previous outbreak in 2015 sickened hundred of people, with many needing to be hospitalized.

In both cases, we know that the source was tainted seafood. But, most people don’t understand the disease itself.

Dr. Marc Shlachter from Castle Health Clinic of Laie is here to help us understand Hepatitis A and what we can do to protect ourselves against it.