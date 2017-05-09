Malama Honua Fair and Summit in June at the Hawaii Convention Center

When voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia return home to Hawaii next month, their arrival will mark the beginning of an extraordinary series of events, the Malama Honua Fair and Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Miki Tomita, Director of PVS Learning Center joined us in studio to talk about the summit

It runs from June 18-20 and will highlight the voyaging, cultural, environmental, educational and health and well-being missions of the worldwide voyage.

Tomita says summit sessions will inspire attendees with breathtaking stories from the round-the-world voyage. leaders will call for commitments from attendees and their communities to carry the values of Malama Honua – caring for our island earth – into the future. free Hokulea canoe tours will be offered daily. due to expected volume of demand, reservations are highly encouraged at www.hokulea.com/summit.

One of the feature speakers is Jean-Michael Cousteau, the son of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau?

The Malama Honua inspirational speaker series on Monday, June 19 will feature standout local and global speakers who have touched the canoes and their crews during the worldwide voyage.

Inspirational speaker series events are open to the public to register; advanced ticketing is required. Visit www.hokulea.com/summit to reserve seats. The early bird registration deadline has been extended to May 15 for discounted registration fees.

The summit is part of a series of homecoming celebration events, including a community arrival ceremony and celebration on June 17 at Magic Island, a youth summit on June 18 at the Hawaii Convention Center, the inspirational speaker series on June 19, a benefit dinner on June 19 to support the future vision for Polynesian Voyaging Society and Hokulea, a leadership convening on June 20 to discuss strategies for the future of our island homes and Island Earth, and an observance of World Peace and Prayer Day on June 21.

For more information on the Hokulea homecoming events, please visit www.hokulea.com/home.