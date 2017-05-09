Found: Allen Kaya

UPDATE: Allen Kaya was located on Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m., and is safe with family and friends.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Allen Kaya.

Kaya suffers from dementia and was last seen on Monday, May 8, at approximately 11 p.m. at his Aiea residence. He walked away sometime overnight and has not been seen since.

Family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well being.

Kaya is 75 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue pajama shirt and long blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. You can also submit a tip online here.