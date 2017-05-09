Mystery solved! Wedding band found off Maui belongs to Maryland man

Related Coverage Family searches for owner of wedding band recovered from waters off Maui

We love it when stories have a happy ending, and that’s certainly the case for two complete strangers united over a lost wedding band.

Alisha Moak says her son found the ring at a beach in Kaanapali. She posted a picture of it on Facebook, hoping someone would come forward to claim it.

Her post quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of shares, but it wasn’t until KHON2 ran the story Monday that the ring’s rightful owner came forward.

Dominick Memoli recently visited Maui with his family and was snorkeling at Kaanapali. When he got back to the beach, he says he noticed his wedding ring was gone.

Memoli says a coworker mentioned seeing Moak’s post, so he Googled it and came across our story. He figured it would be a long shot, but lo and behold, “I was like, oh my god, that’s actually my ring!”

“When he was able to tell me the exact wedding date with no hesitation, it was just, bam. I knew it was him,” Moak said. “If it hadn’t been for you guys for contacting me and Elyssa doing the interview, putting it out there, he probably wouldn’t have ever seen it, because he said he’s not a big Facebook person.”

“I think we were both just in shock about what are the odds of something like this happening,” Memoli said. “I’d like to thank you guys very much for helping me get my ring back. I really appreciate it. It’s sentimental object more than an expensive one, so it would be really nice to have the original back, and it’s quite a story to tell right now.”

Memoli is in Maryland while Moak is in California. Memoli says he’ll probably ask Moak to mail the ring back to him, but he’s in no hurry.

He says he kind of put the whole incident away in his mind, because he still had the whole Hawaii trip to sift through and he didn’t want to bring the vacation down.