Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH celebrates the grand opening of its second Hawaii store this week.

The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and maile lei cutting in Ala Moana Center’s Mauka Wing.

The store will then officially open its doors at 9:30 a.m.

The first 100 shoppers to arrive each day from Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14, will receive a sweet treat and a chance to win a $50 Saks OFF 5TH gift card.

