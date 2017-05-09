State closed Piikoi on-ramp for additional striping work, no permanent decision made

By Published: Updated:

If you’re a frequent user of the Piikoi Street on-ramp to get on the H-1 Freeway eastbound, you may have noticed it’s been closed the past two nights.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp for two weeks last month to conduct maintenance work and study the traffic impacts of the ramp’s closure. If the state determines it successfully reduces congestion on the freeway, the on-ramp will be closed permanently.

Viewers contacted KHON2 wondering why closures were in effect once again this week, since they were not previously announced by the state.

We heard back from a spokesman Tuesday, who said HDOT had been re-striping lines on the freeway and had to return to that area to finish. We were later told that the person who would have notified the public affairs office was out sick.

As for the traffic study results, the state said, “We are compiling all the data from the two-week study period and will take a thorough and thoughtful approach with the analysis. There is no timeline for decision making.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s