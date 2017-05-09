Woman receives criminal citation for graffiti on Mauna Kea

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has cited a suspect after graffiti was discovered on several rocks and structures on Mauna Kea.

The graffiti was discovered on April 28. The words “Stop Bombing” were painted in a place known as the Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve.

The state says tips from the public and assistance from the Native Hawaiian community allowed officers from the Hawaii Branch of its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) to identify and make contact with the suspect, Hope Cermelj.

The Kalapana resident was issued a citation for violating Rule 13-209-4 (3), Prohibited Activities within a Natural Area Reserve, and will be required to appear in Hilo District Court.

§ 13-209-4 Prohibited activities. The following activities are prohibited within a natural area reserve: (3) To remove, damage, or disturb any geological or paleontological features or substances;