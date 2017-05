All lanes on the H-1 Freeway westbound in Pearl City have been reopened after crews cleared the scene of a crash that blocked multiple lanes.

The incident was located before the Waipahu off-ramp.

It was reported a little before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to video caught on City and County of Honolulu traffic cameras, it appears a portion of the Zipperlane was hit.

No word what caused the accident.

