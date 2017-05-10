Governor announces 9 percent decrease in state’s homeless population

Hawaii’s homeless population has decreased for the first time in eight years, the governor announced Wednesday.

The annual Point in Time count—a census of people experiencing homelessness—showed a nine percent overall decrease in the number of homeless individuals across the state compared to the same period last year.

The 2017 count found 7,220 homeless individuals across Hawaii compared to 7,921 in 2016.

“I commend the many partners who have gotten out of their silos, come to the table and rolled up their sleeves. Together, we are finding more efficient ways to move people off the streets and into homes. This report is proof that our collective efforts are working,” said Gov. David Ige. “While today’s news indicates that the tide has turned, there is more to do. My administration remains focused on increasing affordable housing and reducing homelessness in the State of Hawaii.”

Hawaii County saw the largest decrease at 32 percent, Maui County saw a 22 percent decline, and Kauai County saw a seven percent drop compared to 2016.

Oahu saw an increase of less than a half-percent in the number homeless individuals.

“I think it really is about continuing to work with our partners. We have engaged the private sector. The project at the paintball site is a good example of the city, state, and private sector working together to create permanent housing in our communities,” Ige said.

