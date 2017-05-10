Island of Hawaii Week: Big Island Electric Bike Company



KHON2’s Wake Up 2day and Living808 present a special series from the Island of Hawaii. Trini Kaopuiki went exploring and found the joys of a staycation on Hawaii’s largest island.

Big Island Electric Bike Company offers electric bicycle rentals and tours on the Kona Coast of Hawaii Island.

Pedal as little or as much as you like on fully electric bikes. With five levels of pedal assist or a throttle-only mode, Hawaii Island’s many steep roads are no longer a challenge.

“The e-bikes really open up the opportunity to ride. We’d like to see more people just stop commuting, get out of their cars, less traffic congestion, better for the environment, zero emissions. There’s really not a bad thing about it,” said owner Jason Herod.

Herod says an e-bike is useful to explore the island without tiring so quickly. “The range is getting really good on these e-bikes now, so you can really go out on an all-day ride and have plenty of battery so you’re not going to run out of juice. You can really explore the town, or get out of the town a little bit,” he said.

Herod added that “people with old injuries, things like that, that normally wouldn’t get out and bike otherwise, maybe old injuries or things holding them back” could benefit from an electric bicycle.

Big Island Electric Bike Company has a wide variety of e-bikes to choose from, ranging from fat-tire electric bikes to the practical and load-friendly cargo electric bike, beach Cruisers, even a portable folding e-bike. You can rent bikes by the hour or day, and ask for a free test ride.

Big Island Electric Bike Company is located at 75-5669 Alii Drive #1107 in Kailua-Kona. Reach them by phone at (808) 331-1949.

