Kau Coffee Festival is coming to Hawaii Island

By Published:

A big celebration for a world-famous locally-grown coffee is coming to Hawaii Island.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Chris Manfredi,  Kau Coffee Festival organizer & President of Hawaii Coffee Association, joined us in studio to talk about the upcoming festival.

Manfredi says the festival highlights award-winning Kau Coffee and everything that makes this large, southern district of Hawaii Island so special. Events are at different venues over the festival’s 10

days from May 13-18, including a scholarship pageant, paina at the historic Pahala Plantation House, Kau Coffee Recipe Contest, Star Gazing atop Makanau, a mountain Water System Hike in Wood Valley, an all-day Hoolauea on May 217th, and the Kau Coffee College. Some events are free while others have a fee.

To find more details go to: www.kaucoffeefest.com.

