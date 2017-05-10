Maui county to revisit law allowing 24-hour sale of alcohol

Related Coverage Maui residents speak out over liquor law change

Maui county will revisit controversial changes to its liquor laws.

KHON2 has reported how the liquor control commission changed the rules a few months ago to allow stores to sell alcohol any time of the day.

Ever since the rule change went into effect, critics have been urging the commission to have it reversed.

As of today the rule remains. Stores and hotels can continue to sell booze 24-hours a day.

But the commission agreed to take another look at it, and once again allow the public to comment.

Residents say, it’s a step in the right direction, but they wish more could’ve been done.

“We know with something like this if theres a 24 hour liquor sale i’m afraid i’m gonna lose another family member to it,” said Andrea Maniago, who lost her son in a drunk driving accident.

“From the get go I’ve been recently asking for what are the reasons behind the amendments and more than willing to understand. Are sales down? Is that what’s pushing it? Who exactly and what exactly drove the amendments?” asked Mahina Martin.

The next liquor control commission meeting is June 7.

Some video footage provided by Wendy Osher of MauiNow.com