Public’s help wanted to identify suspect in American Savings Bank robbery in Waianae

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for robbing the American Savings Bank branch in Waianae.

It happened on Wednesday, May 10, at around 11:07 a.m., at 86-120 Farrington Highway.

Police say a man entered the bank, approached the teller, handed a note, and demanded money. A weapon was mentioned but was not seen. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described to be in his 40s, 5’6” to 5’8” and 140 lbs. with short, dark hair, and a tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue denim shorts, a black baseball cap, shoes, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. All calls are confidential and anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous web tip online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. CrimeStoppers rewards are not paid to persons who participate in a crime, nor are victims of a crime.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.