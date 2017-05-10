Calling all junior lifeguards, the City and County of Honolulu wants you.

Signups for the the city’s Ocean Safety division Junior Lifeguard Program will begin May 15. Click here to register.

In just a few weeks time the first session of a handful of sessions will be going on at four beach sites across Oahu:

Ala Moana

Ehukai Beach Park

Kalama Beach Park, Kailua

Makaha

The valuable program has been in existence for years, teaching young people valuable life saving skills in the ocean.

The program is open to male and female applicants ages 12-17, and applicants must have swimming skills and be able to swim for 100 yards continuously with 100% effort.

It is not a learn-to-swim program, with qualifying swims will be held on the first day.

This program is free to all registered participants with a limit of 45 students per session. Each location will have six sessions that last five days from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you want to know more, visit the city’s website by clicking here.