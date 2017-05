Memorial Day is right around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about what to feed everyone at that party or picnic. Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri from “In the Kitchen” have some great ideas courtesy of Kraft Heinz. We’ve got quick and easy recipes for Steakhouse Potato Salad and Wave Your Flag Cheesecake in Seasonal Solutions. Go to kraftrecipes.com for these and other delicious recipes.

