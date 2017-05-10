Welcome Home on Wake Up 2day

Each month on Wake Up 2day, our Welcome Home segment features a Locations Neighborhood.

The Wake Up 2Day crew is LIVE in places around the neighborhood such as elementary schools, shopping areas, and we’re talking to Locations experts about what makes the neighborhood unique.

CONTENT DISCLAIMER: The information, advice and answers displayed in this section of KHON2.com are those of individual sponsors and not KHON-TV/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. KHON2.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living808 sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.