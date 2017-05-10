Woman caught on camera stealing wallet out of purse in Marukai

By Published:
Surveillance photo courtesy HPD

Consider this a warning for women to never leave your purse unattended.

Honolulu police seek help identifying a woman who snatched another woman’s wallet from her purse.

It happened on Saturday, March 18, at Marukai on Kamehameha Highway in the Dillingham area.

The shopper had left her purse in her cart and surveillance cameras caught the suspect stealing the wallet and walking away.

If you have any information, submit an online tip here.

Surveillance footage courtesy of the Honolulu Police Department.

