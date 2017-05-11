Backup power plagued by delays at Honolulu airport

The conditions at Honolulu airport have been in the headlines a lot recently and we uncovered another problem project that’s been in the works for years.

It’s a near $1 billion project, which includes tackling upgrades for a many parts of the airport which has long been criticized for being outdated and having a lot of maintenance issues.

One of the contracts that’s been in the headlines cost nearly double what it was supposed to—the cargo hangar. The state had started working on it, but then fired the contractor, which now Hawaiian Airlines is taking over.

That’s just one big, costly project that’s late, and more expensive than expected.

The airport management themselves even threw their hands up saying they need a total overhaul of the system, and pushed for an independent authority, which didn’t get legislative approval.

So with that in mind, Always Investigating started to dig deeper into some other projects and found another example of a project that’s faltering.

There was some fanfare back in 2011 when what’s supposed to be a revolutionary emergency power plant broke ground at the airport. It would be done soon, they said.

Yet here we are six years later and the thing keeps flunking tests to make sure it can fire up automatically, the whole point of backup power, and this whole system was triggered by a pair of power emergencies that left the airport in the dark, so it’s something that’s needed in case of emergency.

Always Investigating found out more about the failures with this system, including why they’re happening and how soon they can be fixed to get the backup online.

We’ve also asked what the state can do now to change things, so that projects like this don’t end up costing us all more than they need to.

