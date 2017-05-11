Driving You Crazy: What are your pet peeves on the road?

You’ve encountered them on the roads. Distracted drivers. Tailgaters. Drivers who switch lanes without a turn signal.

There seems to be less aloha these days, and we want to hear from you. Tell us, what drives you crazy out on the roads?

List your top three driving pet peeves, and we’ll take them to the experts to see what, if anything, can be done to make your commute a smooth one.

Send us your peeves by filling out the form below, then tune into KHON2 News at Nine next Tuesday and Wednesday for our special two-part series, “Driving Me Crazy.”

