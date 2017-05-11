Dunkin’ Donuts to hire dozens of workers ahead of Hawaii return

Artist rendering courtesy Becker Communications

Dunkin’ Donuts is getting ready for a return to Hawaii, but first, it needs to hire employees.

Aloha Petroleum signed a multi-store development agreement that will bring 15 new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants to Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island.

In February, the company broke ground on a new Paiea Street shopping complex near the Honolulu airport. The nearly $5 million complex is scheduled to open this summer.

Before it does, two job fairs will be held to fill 80 job openings for Dunkin’ Donuts and the Aloha Island Mart and Shell Station.

They will take place on Saturday, May 20, and Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Airport Honolulu Hotel.

A wide variety of positions are available, including crewmember positions starting at $10 per hour, and bakers and shift leaders at $11 per hour. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and computers are made available for applicants to apply online.

Managerial positions offer competitive salaries and a bonus program. All employee benefits include educational tuition reimbursement, HMSA medical insurance, dental insurance, flexible schedules, holiday pay, and more.

For priority consideration, applicants are encouraged to apply online at alohagas.com.

The 58,000-square-foot complex will also include an IHOP restaurant.

