Early morning fire breaks out at Gyu-Kaku restaurant

A restaurant fire closed a portion of busy Kapiolani Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out at about 2:50 a.m. at the Gyu-Kaku restaurant.

It caused police to completely shut down the street for about half an hour between Piikoi and Pensacola Streets.

Employees are on scene trying to figure out exactly what happened.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor of 1221 Kapiolani Boulevard and it’s unclear at this time if any other businesses suffered any smoke or water damage.

