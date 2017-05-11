Hawaii’s Kitchen: Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

By Published:



The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas is Maui’s newest oceanfront resort! With this comes the introduction of its signature restaurant, Mauka Makai.

 

In today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Ikaika Manaku, Executive Chef of Mauka Makai, will be teaching us how to make two delicious appetizers! Pork and ‘Ahi: Crispy pork belly, shichimi seared ‘ahi, Maui onion jam, Yamasa caramel, and sriracha honey. Also, smoked Tako with Upcountry Gathered Salad: Kiawe smoked local octopus, upcountry gathered salad

 

Mauka Makai is open daily for breakfast and dinner from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To make a reservation, call 808.662.6400 or visit westinnanea.com/maukamakai.

