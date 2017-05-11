Honda advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata airbag recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately

Along with vehicles from multiple automakers, certain Honda and Acura vehicles require free recall repairs to replace defective Takata airbag inflators that could rupture during a crash, potentially injuring or killing vehicle occupants.

Honda encourages owners of all affected Honda and Acura vehicles to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) at www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com.

If the repairs have not been made, seek the free recall repairs immediately. Replacement parts for all affected models are available at authorized dealers nationwide, including Hawaii.

Additionally, certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models originally equipped with the first-recalled Takata driver’s front airbag inflators, called “Alpha” inflators, present a particularly high risk to their drivers and passengers with up to a 50 percent chance of an inflator rupture in a crash.

Tragically, Honda has confirmed ten deaths in its vehicles due to ruptures of Takata airbag inflators in the United States, and all but two of these involved “Alpha” inflators. Approximately 1,100 Honda and Acura vehicles containing “Alpha” inflators remain unrepaired in Hawaii.

Honda continues to recommend that unrepaired “Alpha” vehicles not be driven except to an authorized dealer for repair. A list of the specific 2001-2003 models that may be equipped with recalled Takata PSDI “Alpha” driver airbag inflators can be found here.

Hawaii experiences consistently high levels of heat and humidity, two significant factors in the degradation of Takata’s airbag inflator propellant, which can contribute to inflator ruptures. These conditions led the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to designate Hawaii among the highest priority states in relation to the Takata airbag inflator recalls.

Approximately 26,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in the state of Hawaii are affected by Takata airbag inflator recalls and remain unrepaired. 61.6 percent of affected Honda and Acura vehicles in Hawaii have been repaired so far (79.6 percent of the “Alphas” have been repaired).

Authorized Honda and Acura recall repair centers in Hawaii:

Oahu

Acura:

Acura of Honolulu

3251 N Nimitz Hwy

Honolulu, HI 96819

808-942-4555

Honda Windward

45-671 Kamehameha Hwy

Kaneohe, HI 96744

808-247-8544

188 S. Beretania St.

Honolulu, HI 96813

808-528-7200

94-1299 Ka Uka Blvd.

Waipahu, HI 96797

808-680-7100

Maui

Acura:

Acura of Maui

404 Kele St.

Kahului, HI 96732

808-871-1234

Island Honda

110 Hana Hwy

Kahului, HI 96732

808-873-8081

The Big Island (Honda dealers can complete Takata recall repairs for either brand):

Big Island Honda-Hilo

124 Wiwoole St

Hilo, HI 96720

808-961-5505

75-5608 Kuakini Hwy

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

808-329-8101

Kauai (Honda dealer can complete Takata recall repairs for either brand)

King Honda

4330 Kukui Grove St.

Lihue, HI 96766

808-245-4788

Honda says it currently has sufficient supplies of replacement inflators to complete the required repairs for all Honda and Acura models affected by the Takata airbag inflator recalls. All of the replacement parts being used to repair Honda and Acura vehicles are from alternative suppliers, not Takata.