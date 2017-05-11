Honda advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata airbag recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately

Along with vehicles from multiple automakers, certain Honda and Acura vehicles require free recall repairs to replace defective Takata airbag inflators that could rupture during a crash, potentially injuring or killing vehicle occupants.

Honda encourages owners of all affected Honda and Acura vehicles to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) at www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com.

If the repairs have not been made, seek the free recall repairs immediately. Replacement parts for all affected models are available at authorized dealers nationwide, including Hawaii.

Additionally, certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models originally equipped with the first-recalled Takata driver’s front airbag inflators, called “Alpha” inflators, present a particularly high risk to their drivers and passengers with up to a 50 percent chance of an inflator rupture in a crash.

Tragically, Honda has confirmed ten deaths in its vehicles due to ruptures of Takata airbag inflators in the United States, and all but two of these involved “Alpha” inflators. Approximately 1,100 Honda and Acura vehicles containing “Alpha” inflators remain unrepaired in Hawaii.

Honda continues to recommend that unrepaired “Alpha” vehicles not be driven except to an authorized dealer for repair. A list of the specific 2001-2003 models that may be equipped with recalled Takata PSDI “Alpha” driver airbag inflators can be found here.

Hawaii experiences consistently high levels of heat and humidity, two significant factors in the degradation of Takata’s airbag inflator propellant, which can contribute to inflator ruptures. These conditions led the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to designate Hawaii among the highest priority states in relation to the Takata airbag inflator recalls.

Approximately 26,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in the state of Hawaii are affected by Takata airbag inflator recalls and remain unrepaired. 61.6 percent of affected Honda and Acura vehicles in Hawaii have been repaired so far (79.6 percent of the “Alphas” have been repaired).

Authorized Honda and Acura recall repair centers in Hawaii:

Oahu

  • Acura:
    Acura of Honolulu
    3251 N Nimitz Hwy
    Honolulu, HI 96819
    808-942-4555
  • Honda:
    Honda Windward
    45-671 Kamehameha Hwy
    Kaneohe, HI 96744
    808-247-8544
  • Pacific Honda
    188 S. Beretania St.
    Honolulu, HI 96813
    808-528-7200
  • Tony Honda
    94-1299 Ka Uka Blvd.
    Waipahu, HI 96797
    808-680-7100

Maui

  • Acura:
    Acura of Maui
    404 Kele St.
    Kahului, HI 96732
    808-871-1234
  • Honda:
    Island Honda
    110 Hana Hwy
    Kahului, HI 96732
    808-873-8081

The Big Island (Honda dealers can complete Takata recall repairs for either brand):

  • Big Island Honda-Hilo
    124 Wiwoole St
    Hilo, HI 96720
    808-961-5505
  • Big Island Honda-Kona
    75-5608 Kuakini Hwy
    Kailua Kona, HI 96740
    808-329-8101

Kauai (Honda dealer can complete Takata recall repairs for either brand)

  • King Honda
    4330 Kukui Grove St.
    Lihue, HI 96766
    808-245-4788

Honda says it currently has sufficient supplies of replacement inflators to complete the required repairs for all Honda and Acura models affected by the Takata airbag inflator recalls. All of the replacement parts being used to repair Honda and Acura vehicles are from alternative suppliers, not Takata.

