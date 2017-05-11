Overnight closures planned on H-3 Freeway for tunnel lighting work

There will be overnight closures on the H-3 Freeway starting next week for LED light installation.

The freeway will be closed in one direction at a time through the Hospital Rock Tunnel. Roadwork is scheduled for the months of May and June.

Lane closures are as follows:

Kaneohe-bound

H-3 Freeway closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe, nightly.

Monday night, May 15, through Thursday morning, May 18, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Thursday night, May 18, from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Sunday night, May 21, through Friday morning, May 26, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Honolulu-bound

H-3 Freeway closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe and the Halawa Interchange nightly.

Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Electronic message boards have been posted on the H-3 Freeway to notify motorists of the closures. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with the closure and traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and The Bus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

HDOT advises motorists to use alternate routes such as the Pali Highway, Likelike Highway and Kalanianaole Highway.