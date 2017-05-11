Road closures, traffic changes expected Sunday for Honolulu Triathlon

The Honolulu Triathlon will take place on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

The event will start at Ala Moana Beach Park at 5:45 a.m. with a 1500-meter swim, followed by a 25-mile bike along Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway and Lagoon Drive, then a 6.2-mile run in Ala Moana Beach Park.

Ala Moana Beach Park: The main road leading into and out of Ala Moana BP and Magic Island will be closed to vehicle traffic from 4am to 1030am. The park is still open to walk-ins.

Traffic Movement Restrictions: The Bike Course will be held on the Makai (ocean) side of Ala Mona Blvd from Ala Moana Beach Park, Ewa bound, to Nimitz under the viaduct, past the airport to the turnaround at Arizona and Nimitz – Halawa Gate (the intersection just before the Arizona Memorial). The bikes will make a U-turn and return to Nimitz under the viaduct, making a right on Lagoon Drive, riding on the Diamond Head Side to the end, and then back to Nimitz, making a right and back onto Nimitz and Ala Moana Blvd, to Ala Moana Beach Park (bike course is subject to change).

Contraflow traffic will be active on the airport side of Lagoon Drive.

Lagoon Drive will remain open during the event.

Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway road closures begin at 4am. This is based upon road coning. Nimitz to Ward Ave will be open no later than 10:00am. Restricted crossing traffic on Ala Moana and Nimitz.

Airport Traffic: All vehicle movement into and out of the airport/Lagoon Drive is required to enter/exit the airport area via the H1 freeway. Vehicles needing access to Elliott St. will be able to via Aolele St. This portion of the road is anticipated to re-open at 8:30am.

Sand Island: Vehicles requiring entry into Sand Island should plan on accessing Sand Island from H1 west. Vehicles requiring to exit Sand Island will be able to access H-1 east or west. This portion of the road is anticipated to start re- opening at 9:00am.

Aloha Tower Market Place: Parking for Aloha Tower Market Place will be directly across from the market at Topa Tower. All day parking will be $5.00 (subject to change). Pedestrians will cross to the market place at Bishop and Ala Moana. This will be a controlled crossing point. This portion of Ala Moana Blvd. is anticipated to start re-opening at 9:15am.

Kewalo Basin Park, Harbor Area & Kakaako Waterfront Park: Ala Moana Blvd access to Kewalo Basin and Kakaako Park will be limited to Vehicle Traffic from 6:00am to 7:30am. The service driveway on Ahui will not be affected. Limited access for tour vans and boat crews – will be at the Ewa side of the basin near Fishermans Wharf (Ward & Ala Monana Blvd). Crews should be prepared for a slight delay and for HPD to safely cross them over. Entry for pedestrian traffic is the crossing point at Ward Ave and Ala Moana Blvd or Diamond Head side of the basin. It is anticipated that all access to this area will be open to ALL vehicle traffic by 7:30am. Any early park users in vehicles who get in before 6am must be prepared to stay until 7:30am. No vehicles will be allowed to leave before 7:30am. ALL parks are available to walk-in traffic – ONLY.

Additional Information: Participants are required to complete the event by 11:00am. Anticipate full opening of all roads to vehicle traffic at 10:00am.

Parking: There is a limited amount of parking passes available during packet pick-up. Parking passes will be distributed on first-come-first-serve basis (no exceptions). We encourage car pooling whenever possible. Alternative paid street parking is available at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor next to Lagoon Beach.

Click here for more information.