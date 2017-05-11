Volcano School of Arts and Sciences students moving forward after music room theft

A charter school on the Big Island is asking the community for help after a building on campus was burglarized earlier this week.

A thief broke into the Volcano School of Arts and Sciences’ music room and got away with several instruments and sound equipment.

The theft almost canceled the students performance scheduled for Thursday evening but parents and the community were able to lend some instruments last minute.

The school’s principal says students are crushed.

“It’s not just supplemental or extra curricular. Music, visual, as well as performing arts is an important part of the learning process at the Volcano School. So long term this is a big loss for us,” said Kalima Cayir, school principal:

The items are valued at around $2,500.

So far, no arrests have been made.