Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (May 12) – King Street

By and Published:

It’s that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, May 12, Wake Up 2day is at the King Street location in Kalihi.

It is located at the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart at 1860 North King Street, which is right across from American Savings Bank.

The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you have to mention “KHON2” to get $0.50 off a gallon of gas.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Aloha Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Living 808 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart King Street.

