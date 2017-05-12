Bronze plaques installed in first phase of Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame

Related Coverage Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame coming to Kalakaua Avenue



We first told you in February that a Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame was being planned for Waikiki.

Now, it’s finally taking shape.

The Walk of Fame honors seven Hawaiian music legends: Alice Namakelua, Chick Daniels, Hilo Hattie, Alfred Apaka, Gabby Pahinui, Don Ho, and Israel Kamakawiwoole.

Many folks feel this is long overdue.

Bronze plaques were put up on a storefront on Kalakaua Avenue, near Cheeseburger in Paradise. Eventually, plaques will also be put in the sidewalk that will have each legend’s year of birth and death, and a description.

Organizers say the purpose of this project is to ensure Hawaiian music is never forgotten.

“We really don’t want these people forgotten. We don’t want Hawaiian music forgotten, and we think this is a great way to perpetuate interest, not just from tourists but from local people,” said Margaret Bukatz, Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame president. “That’s what this is really about. It’s really about the children appreciating and keeping this legacy on years and years from now.”

There’s also a high-tech feature. There are QR codes that you can scan with your cell phone to get more information on each legend.

The group behind the Walk of Fame also plans to sponsor one youth every year for a scholarship to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

