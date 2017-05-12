EBT cards to experience downtime on Monday, May 15

Individuals and families using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards may experience downtime from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Consumers are asked to avoid making transactions during these morning hours, and may resume regular use of their cards after 6 a.m. Monday.

From May 12 through May 15, the Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS) will be converting its Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system from the current vendor, JPMorgan Electronic Financial Services, to a new EBT vendor, Fidelity Information Services Government Solutions.

EBT cardholders experiencing issues beyond 6 a.m. on May 15 may call the same helpline as usual at 1-888-328-4292.

Limited helpline service will be available to EBT cardholders during the downtime period.