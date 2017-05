A mother is calling on drivers to slow down after her son was injured in a hit and run accident while walking to school earlier this week.

The boy is ok but we’re told he’s shaken by the incident.

It happened on Tuesday on Kalihi Street just across from Kalakaua Middle School.

KHON2 learned traffic is pretty heavy on this road everyday and on Friday KHON2 saw several kids using the crosswalks to get to and from school.