A very familiar face will be back in the national spotlight Sunday night when this year’s Miss USA pageant airs at 8 p.m. Hawaii time on KHON2.

Hawaii’s own Brook Lee will be one of this year’s judges for the competition.

The Kamehameha School graduate shot to fame 20 years ago when she was crowned 1997 Miss Universe—yes, hard to believe it was 20 years ago.

Now, Lee is a model, a TV host, including a guest host on Living808, and her proudest title, a mother.

Nick Verreos from Project Runway, Season 2, is designing Lee’s gowns for the show under his brand called Nikolaki.

Here are a couple of sketches of what she’ll be wearing: on preliminary night gown, a black silk jersey “goddess gown” with gathered front and back draping featuring a hand beaded jeweled neckline. And for the finale telecast gown, a black and white scroll-print cotton sateen mermaid shaped gown featuring long pleated train and silk satin collar and waistband accents.

20 years ago, Lee provided one of the greatest moments in miss universe history when she answered the question: “If there were no rules in your life for one day and you could be outrageous, what would you do?”

Lee’s answer: “I would eat everything in the world. You do not understand. I will eat everything twice. ”

Keep in mind, she answered that in less than a second.

Besides her obvious beauty, charm and grace—many believe that answer was the greatest answer ever given in any beauty pageant!

It was genuine, it was funny and it was from the heart.

And she’s still the same Brook today, her aloha will shine bright Sunday night!