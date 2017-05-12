Island of Hawaii Week: Punalu‘u Bake Shop

KHON2’s Wake Up 2day and Living808 present a special series from the Island of Hawaii. Trini Kaopuiki went exploring and found the joys of a staycation on Hawaii’s largest island.

Punalu‘u Bake Shop is located in Na‘alehu on Hawaii Island, between Kailua-Kona and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

It’s best known for its signature sweet bread, made from a secret blend of dry mix, yeast, water, and shortening, which produces a sweet, fluffy dough.

You can also pick up freshly made Portuguese malasadas in a variety of flavors, including fruit-filled, cream-filled, and its top-seller, lilikoi glaze.

In 2015, the shop opened a kitchen dedicated to making cookies, including macadamia nut shortbread in flavors like coffee, guava, and lilikoi.

But Punalu‘u Bake Shop doesn’t just offer sweets. There’s also a full lunch menu with local-style plate lunches and sandwiches made with Punalu‘u sweet bread.

“We really try to showcase our items with the daily offerings,” said general manager Connie Koi.

Punalu‘u Bake Shop and Visitor Center is located on Route 11 in Naalehu on Hawaii Island. For more information, call (808) 929-7343 or toll-free at 1-866-366-3501.

It can also ship its products to neighbor islands and the mainland for customers unable to make the trip.

