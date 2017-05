The Outdoor slipper is also known as “Dah Airplane Slippah”. They slide on and off when going through TSA and are light when you need to pack them in your suitcase filled with omiyage.

Check out the Outdoor Collection at the following lsland Slipper locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Center, Building A, Level 2

https://shop.islandslipper.com/