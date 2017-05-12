Mayor signs bill into law allowing sponsorships of city parks, facilities

By Published: Updated:

There’s now an incentive for people, businesses, or groups to donate money to the city to help improve facilities and parks.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed into law Friday a bill that allows sponsorships for city facilities and parks, programs, equipment, and more.

Officials say Bill 78 (2015), CDI, FDI establishes set guidelines and procedures to work within the existing confines of the state’s anti-billboard laws.

The Rotary Club of Honolulu is among the first sponsors helping to develop a new park in Waikiki. Doing so will help save taxpayers money.

In return, sponsors will be able to display their name at the park or facility, so long as it follows city and state rules.

“We’re talking about plaques that recognize people who make contributions, something you see in many of the great parks across the country, from Central Park in New York to Bryant Park in Chicago,” said Caldwell.

Councilwoman Kymberly Pine introduced the bill back in 2015.

It faced opposition from the Outdoor Circle, which feared there would be large signs or billboards.

