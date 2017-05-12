Mayor signs bill into law expanding sit-lie ordinance into Iwilei, Kalihi

Related Coverage Annual count reveals homeless population decreased in every county but Oahu

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has signed a bill into law that expands Oahu’s sit-lie ban.

Bill 13 (2017), CD1 adds two additional sit-lie zones in commercial and industrial mixed-use areas in Iwilei and Kalihi.

“What this bill represents is over a year-and-a-half of work with our area businesses and residents, our service providers, our city and state agencies, the Honolulu Police Department and, of course, our mayor, to address the issue of public sidewalks in Iwilei and Kalihi being impassible because of persons who are sitting or lying on those sidewalks,” said Councilmember Joey Manahan, who authored the bill. “It’s important for the general public, including residents who live in the nearby neighborhoods, to be able to use the sidewalks for pedestrian access to businesses in these areas. I’m glad we were able to do this for the hardworking people of these communities.”

Now that the bill has become law, the Honolulu Police Department will engage in a month-long educational effort about the new sit-lie restrictions before beginning enforcement. Once enforcement begins, police will give a warning before taking further enforcement action.

Honolulu’s first sit-lie zone was passed in 2014 for the Waikiki Special District.

The ordinance prohibits persons from sitting or lying on public sidewalks in certain areas zoned for commercial and business activities so that the general public can use the sidewalks for pedestrian access.

The new boundaries are defined in these maps: