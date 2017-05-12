Rainbow Wahine finish season with doubleheader split with LBSU

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i softball team split their final doubleheader of the season with Long Beach State on Friday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 7-4 but the 49ers rebounded to capture the second game by the same score of 7-4. Long Beach State captured the series 2-1 after shutting out UH, 1-0 on Thursday night. It was the final games for three Rainbow Wahine—Kanani Aina Cabrales, Ulu Matagiese, Heather Morales and four-year student manager Kristin Cheney.

Hawai’i 7, Long Beach State 4

The Rainbow Wahine took control of the first game early on. In the first inning, Danielle Garcielita led off with a single to right and she stole second to move into scoring position for Morales who drove Garcielita in with a single to the right-centerfield gap to take a 1-0.

The 49ers though answered right back in the second with a two-run home run hit by Tierra Falo to leapfrog the ‘Bows and take a 2-1 lead. LT Torres followed with a single through the leftside of the infield which marked the end of UH starter Dana Thomsen‘s outing. Brittany Hitchcock came in relief of Thomsen, after failed fielder’s choice on a sac bunt left two runners on, Hitchcock got three consecutive ground outs to get out of the jam.

Hawai’i however tied the game up in the bottom of the second when Angelique Ramos launched a solo home run to leftfield to knot the score at 2-2. It marked Ramos’ sixth home run of the season.

The ‘Bows then retook the lead in the third. Chardonnay Pantastico led off with a walk. Garcielita then reached on a fielding error on the third baseman on a sacrifice bunt to put runners at first and second.Sarah Muzik followed with a sacrifice bunt that pushed both runners into scoring position for Nicole Lopezwho got a basehit to short that drove in Pantastico. On the play an errant throw from the third baseman that went out of the field of play allowed Lopez to go to second base. Morales then picked up her second RBI of the game with her second single of the game to drive in Garcielita. Calle Heen then hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Lopez from third to take a 5-2 lead after three innings.

In the fourth UH tacked on two more runs with Ramos reaching on an fielding error on the shortstop and moved to second on a sac bunt by Matagiese. Pantastico then drilled a shot up the middle to move pinch runner Courtney Hiruko to third. On the play, the throw from the centerfield sailed wide which allowed Hiruko to score and Pantastico hustled into third. Garcielita then drove in Pantastico with a groundout for a 7-2 lead.

Long Beach State cut the lead to 7-4 in the fifth when Jessica Flores hit a two run homer to center.

But Hawai’i would go on to end the top of the sixth by turning a beautiful 6-4-3 double play and then LBSU went down in order in the seventh to give UH the win.

Hitchcock (19-12) earned the win throwing six plus innings in relief. She allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Thomsen threw one-plus innings, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk.

Cielo Meza (6-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Flores threw three innings in relief, giving up two runs on three hits with a strikeout.

Long Beach State 7, Hawai’i 4

The Beach jumped out to an early 1-0 lead to begin the rubbergame. Sammi Gyerman drew a leadoff walk to start the game and stole second. After a strikeout, she came around to score on an RBI single by Flores. The 49ers went on to load the bases with a walk and a beaned batter, but starter Aina Cabrales got a fielder’s choice hit to short with Ramos throwing out the runner at the plate and a foul fly out to the catcher to escape further damage.

The ‘Bows tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Pantastico launched a solo home run to centerfield. It was the rookie’s third home run of the season.

Long Beach State however then got a three-run home run by pinch hitter Aniesa Maulupe in the third. Then in the fifth, LBSU tallied three more runs on a two-RBI single by Torres with the bases loaded that scored two runs followed later by an RBI double by Kelli Finan to extend their lead to 7-1.

Morales, one of UH’s seniors, brought the ‘Bows to within three when she hit a three-run bomb to right-centerfield to drive in both Garcielita and Lopez to cut their deficit to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth. It was Morales’ eighth home run of the season and her 18th of her career.

Muzik ripped a triple with one out in the sixth, but the 49ers stranded her there getting a foul fly out and a strikeout to end the frame.

Aina Cabrales (2-4) suffered the loss. She allowed seven runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Hitchcock made her second appearance of the day and third of the series. She did not allow any runs and scattered three hits with four strikeouts.

Christina Clermont earned the win, throwing the last five innings. She allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Flores threw the first two innings, allowing a strikeout.

The loss snapped UH’s streak of winning 13-straight Senior Night games dating back to 2004. The Senior Night loss was a 2-1 loss to San Jose State in 2003.

