Salvation Army collects donations for families in times of emergency

By Published: Updated:

The Salvation Army is preparing for hurricane season.

The non-profit organization held a donation drive Friday afternoon in downtown Honolulu.

Volunteers put together ohana boxes to provide for a family of three for three days, and it’s not just food they’re asking for.

“A lot of our clients are in need of diapers, baby wipes. We really needs those types of items,” said Brandi Salas, Salvation Army.

The following items are requested: Canned and dry goods, hygiene kits, first aid kits, bandages, shampoo and soap, tissue and toiletries, diapers (all sizes), and baby formula.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s