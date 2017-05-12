Salvation Army collects donations for families in times of emergency

The Salvation Army is preparing for hurricane season.

The non-profit organization held a donation drive Friday afternoon in downtown Honolulu.

Volunteers put together ohana boxes to provide for a family of three for three days, and it’s not just food they’re asking for.

“A lot of our clients are in need of diapers, baby wipes. We really needs those types of items,” said Brandi Salas, Salvation Army.

The following items are requested: Canned and dry goods, hygiene kits, first aid kits, bandages, shampoo and soap, tissue and toiletries, diapers (all sizes), and baby formula.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation.