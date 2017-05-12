Shoppers rush for flowers for upcoming graduation and Mother’s Day weekend

With graduation season underway and Mother’s Day this Sunday, will your favorite lei or flower be in stock?

KHON2 checked with Watanabe Floral and for the most part, they’re good to go.

This is the second busiest week for the Nimitz Highway flower shop because in addition to UH Manoa, the community colleges held their commencements on Friday.

When you bring in Mother’s Day, Watanabe Floral expects to sell between 10,000 to 15,000 lei this week.

As for supply, you may have a harder time finding fragrant lei, like pikake, ginger, and tuberose since they are so popular, so if that’s what you want, act fast.

You got to take care of mom right? She’s number one.

“Definitely man. Without mama we would be nowhere, right? Taking care of us and doing what she always does, always being there and supportive too. So this is the least I can do for her on her special day you know what I’m saying?” shared shopper Jacob Floyd.

Watanabe Floral is open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. A portion of their sales Saturday will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. The shop is closed on Sunday, but many others will be open for last minute shoppers.