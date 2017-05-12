State stops mailing renewal notices for handicap parking placards

Related Coverage Group calls for stricter measures to minimize abuse of disabled parking placards



If you have a handicap parking placard, the state will no longer let you know when it’s time to renew it.

Effective immediately, the Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB), Department of Health, State of Hawaii, will discontinue mailing courtesy renewal notices to those with long-term disability parking placards that expire on or after July 31.

“The administrative cost to print and mail out over 1,500 notices a month was substantial, and as the state recently switched from issuing four-year term placards to six-year term placards, we discovered that a significant number of placard holders do not have a current mailing address on file with us,” said DCAB executive director Francine Wai.

The placard expiration date is printed on both sides of a placard and on the identification card issued with the placard.

Placard holders are now responsible to check their placard expiration date and submit a renewal application form should they continue to have a qualifying disability. Renewal application forms may be submitted up to 60 days before the expiration date or at any time following the expiration date.

The form requires that a physician or an advanced practice registered nurse certify the applicant’s disability. The form is available online here, at all County Satellite City Halls and DMV offices, the Hawaii County Office on Aging, or by calling DCAB at (808) 586-8121.

There is no charge for renewal of a long-term (blue-colored) disability parking placard.

Placard renewals are processed by mail only. Completed renewal application forms must be mailed to: DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801.