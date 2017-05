Former American Idol winner and platinum recording artist, Taylor Hicks is schedule to appear May 12 – 14 in Honolulu at Blue Note Hawaii. Today, he joined us on Wake Up 2day with a preview performance!

Performance dates/times:

May 12, 2017 Friday @ 6:30pm & 9pm

May 13, 2017 Saturday @ 6:30pm & 9pm

May 14, 2017 Sunday @ 6:30pm & 9pm