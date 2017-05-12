Woman proud to become oldest UH law school graduate at 70 years old

A local businesswoman will fulfill a lifelong dream this weekend.

At 70 years old, Kay Lorraine will become the oldest student to graduate from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law.

She will walk across the stage at Andrews Amphitheater on Sunday, May 14, as one of 110 Juris Doctor graduates. She will also participate in Saturday’s spring commencement.

Lorraine has run a film production company, worked as a professional jingle singer, and served for a number of local non-profit organizations.

But, Lorraine says, it’s always been her dream to go to law school. She got her college degree online and held two part-time jobs during her three years at Richardson.

“It has been fascinating, frustrating, interesting, intense and one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” she said.

In addition to her work ethic, teachers and colleagues applaud her for her heart.

Frances Miller, a visiting faculty member from Boston University, recalls admiring a delicious-looking salad Lorraine was eating for lunch. The following day, she found a fresh salad at her office door, a gift from Lorraine.

“Anyone who’s ever been within 1,000 miles of Kay knows she has a heart of gold, is the life of the party, and is one of the funniest people on the planet,” said Miller.

Lorraine isn’t sure what kind of law she’ll practice, though she favors elder and health law.

For now, she’s focused on graduation and passing the bar exam.